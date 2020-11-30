Advertisement

598 new Covid cases, 7 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 598 new cases of COVID-19 along with 7 more deaths in the state.

In total, 927 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 189 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 8.43 percent.

There are now 6,477 active cases in North Dakota, with 331 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability
Gina Buchanan and her three children.
Friends organize fundraiser for local single mother of three battling breast cancer
Crash
Teen injured in Sargent County crash
54-year-old Richard Eugene Tucker
Dozens of child porn files discovered on Moorhead man’s computer
(MGN)
Man dies after being shot by a hunter in Beltrami County

Latest News

News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 3
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 30
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 30
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 1
News - Moms helping moms through COVID, holidays
News - Moms helping moms through COVID, holidays
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 4
News - 6:00PM News November 30 - Part 4