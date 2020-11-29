Advertisement

Wind Decreasing Tonight

Above-average high temps this week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

MONDAY: Temperatures cool into the 20s and 30s on Monday under a sunny sky.

TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Most of the day on Tuesday will be sunny, but clouds move in by mid-day. Temperatures will be mostly above average Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the 30s to near 40. There is a slight chance of scattered flurries Tuesday night/Wednesday.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A warm up will bring temperatures in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Highs in the 30s under a partly sunny sky.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Chilly and sunny. Low: 11. High: 32.

TUESDAY: A bit warmer with sunshine. Becoming mostly cloudy later. Low: 18. High: 36.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Few flurries possible. Low: 21. High: 32.

THURSDAY: A few clouds. Low: 20. High: 36.

FRIDAY: Sunshine. Low: 24. High: 39.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. Low: 26. High: 41.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 28. High: 35.

