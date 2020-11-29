Advertisement

West Fargo family collecting letters for Santa

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A West Fargo family has decided this year was lacking the magic that comes with Christmas.

To fix that, they put up a mailbox for letters to Santa. Every letter dropped will get a mailed letter back from Santa in the North Pole.

The family said every letter would be personalized with details only Santa can know.

“We have foster kids, and so normally I would do something really special for them make it like super magical, but this year I was will well,” said Cody Portlock from West Fargo. “I knew that they would write letters, so I was like this would be something more magical that they could get something back.”

If you want to get involved, Cody Portlock said you can message her on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Buchanan and her three children.
Friends organize fundraiser for local single mother of three battling breast cancer
Possible Shooting in Moorhead
Police investigating report of gunshots
Tyler Fisher
North Dakota traveling CNA hospitalized with COVID-19 on mission
One of the cars involved in an injury accident in South Fargo.
One person injured in Fargo Crash
“Holiday Nights” kicks off at the Red River Zoo

Latest News

News - West Fargo family collecting letters for Santa
News - West Fargo family collecting letters for Santa
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 954 new cases of COVID-19 along, with four...
9,040 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more deaths reported in Minnesota
News - 10:00PM News Nov 28 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Nov 28 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Nov 28 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News Nov 28 - Part 3
News - Single mother battling breast cancer gets extra help
News - Single mother battling breast cancer gets extra help