West Fargo family collecting letters for Santa

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A West Fargo family has decided this year was lacking the magic that comes with Christmas.

To fix that, they put up a mailbox for letters to Santa. Every letter dropped will get a mailed letter back from Santa in the North Pole.

The family said every letter would be personalized with details only Santa can know.

“We have foster kids, and so normally I would do something really special for them make it like super magical, but this year I was will well,” said Cody Portlock from West Fargo. “I knew that they would write letters, so I was like this would be something more magical that they could get something back.”

If you want to get involved, Cody Portlock said you can message her on Facebook.

