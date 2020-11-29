Teen injured in Sargent County crash

CYUAGA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 19-year-old was injured in a rollover accident in Sargent County on Saturday night.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Broden Frolek was heading west on Highway 11, about 3 miles east of Cyuaga, at around 8:30 p.m.

His car left the road and veered into a ditch. He then hit an approach and began to roll, eventually coming to a stop on its roof in a slough.

Officials found Frolek a short distance from his vehicle just before midnight.

He was air-lifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with several injuries.

NDHP says the crash is still under investigation.

