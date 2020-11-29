1 arrested after fleeing police in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A man was arrested after fleeing from police in Grand Forks Saturday.

It happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of 1st Ave and N 15th St.

Grand Forks police were trying to stop a Ford Focus for a traffic violation. The vehicle refused to stop and sped away from the officer. The car went down several residential streets at speeds of 40-50 mph until it hit a couple of curbs and stopped on the 1900 block of 8th Ave N.

The driver of the vehicle got out and fled north through backyards.

The driver, 29-year-old Clint Posey of Grand Forks, was arrested in the 900 block of N 20th St.

There were other people in the vehicle, but Posey was the only subject who fled.

The passengers of the vehicle were identified and released, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Posey was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and other charges.

