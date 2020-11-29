Friends organize fundraiser for local single mother of three battling breast cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is once again rallying around one of their own. An online fundraiser for Gina Buchanan has raised over 6,000 dollars in just three days. Gina, who lost who she called her “soulmate” Lance in a car accident years ago, is now battling breast Cancer all while trying to raise her three children on her own. After her surgeries and cancer treatments left her unable to work, her friends decided to put this online fundraiser to help get her through this Holiday Season. Gina said that the response to this campaign has been overwhelming.

“When the girls brought this up to do I was hesitant because I’m more of a ‘stay in my bubble’ kind of person.” Buchanan said of the fundraiser, “I was just in shock.”

The fundraiser was organized by many of Gina’s friends, including Jessica Pergande, who said that they originally tried to win Gina free rent for the year 2021, but were unsuccessful there. They then took matters into their own hands.

“We got such a good response from my nomination video and I just felt that we had to do something for her because she’s so deserving of every little bit of it.” said Pergande.

Supporters have responded in a big way, the fundraising effort has already raised over $6,000 and was posted the day before Thanksgiving.

“It’s absolutely amazing to see that there’s so many good people who still want to help people out.” Pergande said when asked about the fundraising numbers. “Especially during this time, it’s a tough time for everyone and there are still people who want to reach out and help everybody else.”

Buchanan, who learned during this interview that they had raised over $6,000, said that she “was just taken aback big time that it had gotten that far in such a short amount of time.”

Gina wants this to be a lesson to anyone going through a hard time to not be afraid to ask for help.

“I have a 10 year old daughter and I don’t want her to think that ‘you have to go through this alone.’ Buchanan said, “I want these younger to understand that we’re here, and we’re going to help you whether you’re a stranger or not. People are going through this.”

For more on the fundraiser for Gina Buchananm, visit https://give.lendahandup.org/?fbclid=IwAR0iLnGvGCh-iAdm5Km-rRyBPkT0B_654bkiV6cmFHpIPONAyvZVWUoVSS0#/charity/224.

