Bison Falter in Second Half at Nebraska, Lose 79-57

LINCOLN, Neb. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team trailed by just seven points at halftime, but a 10-1 run by Nebraska to open the second half gave the Huskers a 79-57 victory over the Bison in the final game of the Golden Window Classic at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

NDSU (0-2) plays No. 11-ranked Creighton Sunday in Omaha. Tip is at 3:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

Junior Jaxon Knotek scored a career-high 16 points to lead the Bison, and Tyree Eady pulled down a career-best 13 rebounds. Junior Sam Griesel nearly registered a double-double with nine points and 12 boards.

Jaxon Knotek scored a career-high 16 points, earning @NodakInsurance Player of the Game honors. pic.twitter.com/I9CkHVYV2x — NDSU Basketball (@NDSUmbb) November 28, 2020

The Bison struggled shooting, making 29 percent for the game, but converted 22 offensive rebounds into 24 second-chance points.

Freshman Grant Nelson (Devils Lake, N.D.) scored the first points of his collegiate career for NDSU, finishing with six points in 18 minutes of action. Freshman Dezmond McKinney also got in the scoring column with a pair of free throws.

Nebraska (2-1) was led by 22 points from junior guard Teddy Allen. The Huskers shot 46 percent for the game and made 9-of-32 from three-point range.

The Bison trailed 43-36 at halftime following a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Knotek. Nebraska started the second half with a 10-1 run to go ahead by 16 at 53-37.

NDSU pulled within 10 twice in the second half, trailing 57-47 with just over 10 minutes remaining, but the Huskers used a 9-2 run and a late 10-0 run to seal the victory.

