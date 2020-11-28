Advertisement

Police investigating report of gunshots

Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MOORHEAD, MN. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Moorhead police tell Valley News Live that a call came in for multiple people with guns and an eventual gunshot in the parking lot.

One shot was fired, and a casing was recovered from the parking lot of the North Park Apartments.

There is no indication of injuries.

There are no known suspects at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Moorhead Police are responding to a possible shooting in Moorhead at the North Park Apartments.

The call came in just before 9:30 PM Friday night to the address of 2409 4th Avenue North, in Moorhead.

