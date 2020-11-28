Advertisement

One person injured in Fargo Crash

Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was taken away in an ambulance after a collision in South Fargo.

According to our crew on the scene, the crash occurred at the corner of 45th Street and 15th Avenue South.

Two cars were involved and one person was taken away to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was temporarily moved to one south-bound lane as officials cleared the scene.

