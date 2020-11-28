Advertisement

Much Colder and Windy Sunday

Plenty of sunshine ahead next week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a cool wind returning. Gusts into the 30s to near 40 mph. Cooler temps. Some spotty snow showers in the morning. Highs cooling into the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY: Temperatures cool into the 20s and 30s on Monday under a sunny sky.

TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies remain for most of next week. Temperatures returning to near average Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY: Highs again in the 30s with sunshine.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Slight chance of a spotty snow shower early, otherwise partly cloudy and windy. Low: 24. High: 30.

MONDAY: Chilly and sunny. Low: 11. High: 32.

TUESDAY: A bit warmer with sunshine. Low: 15. High: 36.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 21. High: 32.

THURSDAY: A few clouds. Low: 20. High: 33.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 24. High: 39.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 26. High: 37.

