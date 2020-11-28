Local businesses looking forward to “Small Business Saturday” to help make up for COVID-19 losses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cassidy Schnase, one of the owners of Replay Games, summarized the importance of this year’s unofficial holiday, saying that “With COVID, it’s definitely the most important it’s ever been”.

Small Business Saturday is dedicated to supporting local businesses every year. Small businesses across the country look forward to the uptake in shoppers that the event brings, but this year it may be even more important. Local businesses have been fighting against COVID-19 for nine months, getting through mandated shutdowns and less foot-traffic than a normal year. Many are hoping that events like small business Saturday can help them survive.

“It has been rough going for the first 9 months of the year so far.” said Kris Johnson of FM Antiques and More in the Moorhead Center Mall, “So we’re really glad that we can get people out here and walk around and let them know we’re here and come back.”

Another member of the Antiques and More staff, Ben Larson, agreed saying that, “We’re hoping that the place is going to be packed and people just having conversations, remembering and just having a good time. That’s what we’re promoting, a good time.”

Most local businesses are putting on sales events over the weekend in order to bring more customers in, all while balancing social distancing guidelines to keep their customers safe.

“We’re doing all the things we can with social distancing,” Said Schnase, “we’re masking up, we have sanitizing stations. Everything is cleaned between uses. But people are just not comfortable going out of their home. So we’re just trying to do what we can to make them feel comfortable when coming in and just driving home that peace of mind when they do.”

While Small Business Saturday is helpful to local industries every year, this year’s will be crucial to the survival of some locally-owned businesses.

When asked about their goal for the weekend, Schase said, “We’re just hoping for better sales and numbers as we’re moving into the last quarter of the fiscal year. So this last season is definitely crucial for most retail businesses.”

“I don’t think the public understands how much it really does help all of us.” said Larson. “Let’s just say that 500 people come in and by 5 things at $10 each. That can change Christmas. It can be the Christmas Miracle we’re waiting for.”

Be on the lookout for sales and deals being put on by your favorite local businesses this weekend.

