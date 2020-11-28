Advertisement

“Holiday Nights” kicks off at the Red River Zoo

(KVLY)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Zoo officially kicked off its “Holiday Nights” series on Friday.

It features special activities and things for families to see and do every Friday and Saturday night up until Christmas.

There’s even hot cocoa and s’mores!

The path through the zoo is now one way and families are asked to wear masks and social distance.

Executive Director Sally Jacobson says winter is the hardest with both visitors and donations at their lowest.

She adds that you can buy a Christmas gift at the zoo or a membership and any donation makes a huge difference.

