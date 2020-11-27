West Fargo Family sets up Ice House outside of window to spend Thanksgiving with Grandmother

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some families have had to get creative this year to spend Thanksgiving with their loved ones during this COVID-19 pandemic. A shining example of this was in West Fargo, where a family set up an Ice-fishing house outside of Sheyenne Crossings. There they were able to spend Thanksgiving with their mother, Bonnie, in a safe, distant way right outside of her window.

“This is as good as we can get.” said Bonnie’s daughter Teresa Schuster, “We brought her a meal today , the Grandkids seem to be enjoying this, it’s fun for them. She’s enjoying watching them. We’re all keeping as warm as we can, and this is going to be something that everyone is going to remember.”

Teresa’s sister, Leah Swedberg, also talked about the setup, saying that “This keeps everyone warm it kind of keeps the kids entertained, they’re sharing jokes with Grandma right now so it’s a good time.”

The family was trying to think of ways to spend thanksgiving with their mother which is when they thought of the Ice House idea, camping out directly outside of her window to be with her all through Thanksgiving.

“We contacted the administration here and they were completely on board with us setting this up today.” said Schuster, “We’ve been here a couple times today for an hour at a time we plan on being here for a while. Then we can bring mom to us, to the window and we can have a holiday with her.”

The ice house was decked out with heaters and a table with games that the grandchildren could play while they visited. While many are separated from their loved ones this holiday season, this family was able to spend Thanksgiving together in a unique way.

“I’m happy for myself but I’m happy for my mom.” Swedberg added, “I think all the residents here are lacking visitors. This is just a really good way to spend time with my mom today.”

Their mother, Bonnie Lindsey, talked to us through the window over the phone, saying that she was “just really appreciative for my daughters setting this up and having the family out here for this. It’s so nice.”

This family proving that you don’t even need to be in the same room to celebrate the holidays together.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.