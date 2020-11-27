Advertisement

One man hurt, another in jail after Grand Forks stabbing

Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:20 AM CST
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A Thanksgiving day stabbing sends one man to the hospital and another to jail.

Police got a call about a disturbance on the north side of Grand Forks around 7:30 Thursday night, where witnesses told them someone had been stabbed.

Officers couldn’t find a victim at that location, but about ten minutes later got a call from the hospital ER about about a patient with multiple stab wounds.

Police connected the two incidents and later arrested 45-year-old Eldrey Lane for aggravated assault.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact them.

Police say the victim has serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

