One man hurt, another in jail after Grand Forks stabbing
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:20 AM CST
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
A Thanksgiving day stabbing sends one man to the hospital and another to jail.
Police got a call about a disturbance on the north side of Grand Forks around 7:30 Thursday night, where witnesses told them someone had been stabbed.
Officers couldn’t find a victim at that location, but about ten minutes later got a call from the hospital ER about about a patient with multiple stab wounds.
Police connected the two incidents and later arrested 45-year-old Eldrey Lane for aggravated assault.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact them.
Police say the victim has serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
