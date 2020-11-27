Advertisement

National Record Store Day

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Those who make up the world of record stores: the staff, customers, and artists came together to celebrate National Record Store Day.

Like most events in 2020, it looks different this year, with the pandemic impacting independent record stores in the Valley.

The president of Vinyl Giant Records in downtown Fargo told us it’s a sad day as they usually have a band or DJ playing and hand out food and beer.

He said they’re still thankful people came out to support.

“We see it in here where people are in here just having conversations with other people and the spark of the music knowledge being traded back and forth and that person to person thing that’s not happening through a keyboard or through a screen,” said Aaron Swinkels, President of Vinyl Giant Records.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass County Jail on lockdown after inmate tests positive for COVID-19
According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, distracted driving is being blamed for crash
Distracted driving being blamed for crash
Possible Shooting in Moorhead
Police investigating report of gunshots
Courtney, Amber and David
Separated by foster care system, ND man reconnected with siblings after over 20 years
West Fargo Family sets up Ice House outside of window to spend Thanksgiving with Grandmother

Latest News

News - North Dakota traveling CNA hospitalized with COVID-19 on mission
News - North Dakota traveling CNA hospitalized with COVID-19 on mission
News - One person injured in Fargo Crash
News - One person injured in Fargo Crash
Possible Shooting in Moorhead
Police investigating report of gunshots
News - 10:00PM News Nov 27 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Nov 27 - Part 1
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Nov 27
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Nov 27