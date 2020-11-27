FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Those who make up the world of record stores: the staff, customers, and artists came together to celebrate National Record Store Day.

Like most events in 2020, it looks different this year, with the pandemic impacting independent record stores in the Valley.

The president of Vinyl Giant Records in downtown Fargo told us it’s a sad day as they usually have a band or DJ playing and hand out food and beer.

He said they’re still thankful people came out to support.

“We see it in here where people are in here just having conversations with other people and the spark of the music knowledge being traded back and forth and that person to person thing that’s not happening through a keyboard or through a screen,” said Aaron Swinkels, President of Vinyl Giant Records.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.