Sunny and warm Saturday, then cooler air returns

SATURDAY: Warming into the 40s for most under mainly sunny skies with a bit of a breeze. Chance of a shower overnight into Sunday.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a cool breeze returning. Cooler temps. Some spotty snow showers in the morning. Highs cooling into the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies remain for most of next week. Temperatures cool into the 20s and 30s on Monday, before returning to near average Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Low: 28. High: 45.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of a spotty snow shower early, otherwise partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 24. High: 30.

MONDAY: Chilly with a few clouds. Low: 14. High: 29.

TUESDAY: Continued cool with sunshine. Low: 15. High: 33.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 21. High: 32.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 20. High: 33.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 24. High: 35