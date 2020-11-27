Advertisement

Many support local on Plaid Friday

Downtown Fargo in August.
Downtown Fargo in August.(KVLY)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Many dug out their plaid and face masks to unlock discounts in shops throughout downtown Fargo for Plaid Friday.

The day celebrates the diversity and creativity of local businesses and a laid-back way to enjoy Black Friday.

Some store owners told us more people showed up than expected, adding there are ways to support local by shopping online.

“My favorite thing that we found was the wine gnomes at unglued; I love them,” said Shannon Thompson from Fargo. “Quite a few places are marking how many people are in and how many people out.”

“They are more people out than we anticipated actually today, but the weather’s beautiful, and everyone’s in good spirits,” said Ashley Morken, Unglued Owner.

News - North Dakota traveling CNA hospitalized with COVID-19 on mission
News - One person injured in Fargo Crash
Possible Shooting in Moorhead
News - 10:00PM News Nov 27 - Part 1
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Nov 27
