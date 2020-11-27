Advertisement

Man dead after shooting in Beltrami County

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BELTRAMI COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal shooting in the Ten Lakes Township.

Officers were called at 9:46 p.m. on Nov. 24 for an adult male shot outside a residence. Investigators say it happened in the 15000 block of Roosevelt Rd. SE in rural Cass Lake. Upon arrival, officers found the victim deceased.

The victim has been transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The identity of the victim will not be released until identification is made by the medical examiner’s office and notification of next of kin.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident. Officers say while no one is in custody at this time, this incident appears to be a targeted incident.

News - North Dakota traveling CNA hospitalized with COVID-19 on mission
News - One person injured in Fargo Crash
Possible Shooting in Moorhead
News - 10:00PM News Nov 27 - Part 1
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Nov 27
