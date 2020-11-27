Distracted driving being blamed for crash

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says distracted driving is what caused a two-vehicle crash.

Before 10:00 a.m. Friday, 25-year-old Madison Svegdahl was driving a GMC Terrain on U.S. Highway 2, 7 miles west of Grand Forks. 26-year-old Paige Brunelle was driving a Nissan Pathfinder, ahead of Svegdahl’s vehicle.

Svegdahl failed to recognize that the Nissan was traveling at a slower speed than she was. The GMC hit the back of the Nissan.

A 5-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles had minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.