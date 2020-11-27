Advertisement

Distracted driving being blamed for crash

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, distracted driving is being blamed for crash
According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, distracted driving is being blamed for crash(AP)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says distracted driving is what caused a two-vehicle crash.

Before 10:00 a.m. Friday, 25-year-old Madison Svegdahl was driving a GMC Terrain on U.S. Highway 2, 7 miles west of Grand Forks. 26-year-old Paige Brunelle was driving a Nissan Pathfinder, ahead of Svegdahl’s vehicle.

Svegdahl failed to recognize that the Nissan was traveling at a slower speed than she was. The GMC hit the back of the Nissan.

A 5-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles had minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass County Jail on lockdown after inmate tests positive for COVID-19
Possible Shooting in Moorhead
Police investigating report of gunshots
Courtney, Amber and David
Separated by foster care system, ND man reconnected with siblings after over 20 years
West Fargo Family sets up Ice House outside of window to spend Thanksgiving with Grandmother

Latest News

News - North Dakota traveling CNA hospitalized with COVID-19 on mission
News - North Dakota traveling CNA hospitalized with COVID-19 on mission
News - One person injured in Fargo Crash
News - One person injured in Fargo Crash
Possible Shooting in Moorhead
Police investigating report of gunshots
News - 10:00PM News Nov 27 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Nov 27 - Part 1
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Nov 27
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Nov 27