Crookston Police investigating stabbing of 16-year-old boy

CROOKSTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crookston Police say they’re investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy early Friday morning.

Police say they were called around 5:30 Friday morning to the 400 block of South Ash on a report of a stabbing, and that the victim was laying in the roadway. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male with stab wounds to various parts of his body including the abdomen.

Officers say the victim is currently being treated at RiverView Healthcare, and say although his injuries were serious, it does not appear they are life-threatening.

During the initial investigation, investigators learned the incident began in the 600 block of South Ash. They quickly learned the suspect was a 14-year-old juvenile male, that both males live in Crookston, knew each other, that the incident was not a random attack and determined there was no other ongoing public safety threat. The 14-year-old was located, arrested, and transported to the Red River Valley Juvenile Detention facility in Crookston.

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the incident, this is an active investigation with no other information available at this time.

