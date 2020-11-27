797 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 797 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more deaths in the state.

In total, 902 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 122 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 10.90 percent.

There are now 8,226 active cases in North Dakota, with 309 patients hospitalized.

