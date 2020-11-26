Reese and Riley’s to close at end of December due to COVID-19

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Reese & Riley’s Olive Oil & Bistro Bar in Moorhead has announced it will permanently close at the end of December.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 20, owner Christine Conrad wrote:

‘It is with deep sadness and regret that I have to announce the closing of Reese & Riley’s effective December 30, 2020. Given the current challenges and the new announcing of Governor Walz orders for state shut downs as well as the current rise of Covid-19 timing isn’t great for future decisions and while we all would like to think this is just short term, it has been surprising at how long it has already lasted with no confirmed end in sight. It’s definitely a time that has made everyone, and especially small business owners like myself, re-evaluate how we do business and come up with creative ways to be successful. I have tired many different ideas in an effort to stay afloat and navigate through these difficult and unpredictable times to hopefully make it through but I have been faced with the reality that things are not going back to “normal” for a long time and that it’s not a fun world we are living in right now.

I have poured my sweat, love and tears into the food I have created, remarkable products I have sold and amazing customers I have been blessed to meet and help on their journey to a healthier more flavorful lifestyle. Because all of this I am truly grateful and will be closing my doors with a humbled gratitude for the community that has supported me through the years.

We will continue to accept Take-Out orders and stock our coolers with grab and go meals, soups, desserts and infused beverages until December 30th as well as sell our olive oil and balsamic vinegar until our tanks are dry. We will be selling everything within the 4 walls of our space so if you love the decor/lighting/ fixtures as much as I have and would like a piece to enjoy in your own home please stop in and take a look.

Also please be sure to stop in to redeem any unused gift cards and Savecoins before December 30th.

And as for me, I do not know where the road will take me after this pandemic is finally over but I hope to one day rise again and continue to share my love of food, olive oil and balsamic vinegar with the world before me. It has been a honest pleasure to have met everyone I have on this journey and I leave with a full heart and could not be more thankful for those who have believed in me and invested their faith, time and money learning and using our amazing, life changing products. Thank you so much for your all your support.’

