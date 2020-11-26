Advertisement

ND man sentenced for sexually assaulting young children

(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST
LAMOURE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 71-year-old man will spend the next 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple child sex crime charges.

Ernest Ballinger of Lisbon was arrested in October and was charged with six counts of Gross Sexual Imposition and one count of Luring a Minor in both Ransom and Lamoure counties. Ballinger’s Luring a Minor charge was dismissed in court earlier this month.

Court documents say some of the assault cases date back to the 1980s, but also include more recent incidents where he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old boy in Ransom County. The 9-year-old boy told investigators that on two separate occasions in 2018 Ballinger would force him to perform oral sex, according to court documents.

Four incidents of Gross Sexual Imposition happened during the 1980s in Lamoure County.

Ballinger will be in his mid-80s when released from prison and will be on supervised probation for the rest of his life.

