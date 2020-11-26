Advertisement

Fargo Police investigating toddler’s apparent gruesome death

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of a young child is demanding justice after they say the 15-month-old girl was brutally beaten late last week, and later died from her injuries.

Fargo Police confirm they are investigating the case after they were called to the 2300 block of 17th St. just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 20 for an unresponsive child. Police say no one is in custody at this time as they are waiting for official autopsy and toxicology results to determine if a crime was committed or not.

In a GoFundMe for the 15-month-old Meka, her family says she ‘had been horribly abused, burned with chemicals, given alcohol, battered, and raped multiple ways. There are even more horrific details to the torture and murder that I don’t want the world to have to suffer knowing but my family and I keep replaying in our heads. These thoughts will scar us and Meka’s young cousins for the rest of our lives.’

Meka’s family says they know the people responsible for her death, and describes the suspects as trustworthy, or so they thought.

Her family says after four days, Meka was taken off life support and was pronounced dead just after eight Tuesday morning.

You can find Meka’s GoFundMe page here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass County Jail on lockdown after inmate tests positive for COVID-19
According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, distracted driving is being blamed for crash
Distracted driving being blamed for crash
Possible Shooting in Moorhead
Police investigating report of gunshots
Courtney, Amber and David
Separated by foster care system, ND man reconnected with siblings after over 20 years
West Fargo Family sets up Ice House outside of window to spend Thanksgiving with Grandmother

Latest News

News - North Dakota traveling CNA hospitalized with COVID-19 on mission
News - North Dakota traveling CNA hospitalized with COVID-19 on mission
News - One person injured in Fargo Crash
News - One person injured in Fargo Crash
Possible Shooting in Moorhead
Police investigating report of gunshots
News - 10:00PM News Nov 27 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Nov 27 - Part 1
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Nov 27
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Nov 27