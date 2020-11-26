Fargo Police investigating toddler’s apparent gruesome death

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of a young child is demanding justice after they say the 15-month-old girl was brutally beaten late last week, and later died from her injuries.

Fargo Police confirm they are investigating the case after they were called to the 2300 block of 17th St. just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 20 for an unresponsive child. Police say no one is in custody at this time as they are waiting for official autopsy and toxicology results to determine if a crime was committed or not.

In a GoFundMe for the 15-month-old Meka, her family says she ‘had been horribly abused, burned with chemicals, given alcohol, battered, and raped multiple ways. There are even more horrific details to the torture and murder that I don’t want the world to have to suffer knowing but my family and I keep replaying in our heads. These thoughts will scar us and Meka’s young cousins for the rest of our lives.’

Meka’s family says they know the people responsible for her death, and describes the suspects as trustworthy, or so they thought.

Her family says after four days, Meka was taken off life support and was pronounced dead just after eight Tuesday morning.

You can find Meka’s GoFundMe page here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.