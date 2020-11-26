Advertisement

Family pets killed in Thanksgiving kitchen fire

South Fargo Fire
South Fargo Fire(None)
Published: Nov. 26, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Thanksgiving house fire has claimed the lives of three dogs in south Fargo.

Crews were called to fire in the 5000 block of 47th Avenue South around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

They immediately saw smoke coming out of the front door and discovered it had started in the kitchen.

The homeowner was over visiting neighbors.

Firefighters performed life saving procedures on the dogs, but were unsuccessful.

The family will be displaced until extensive repairs can be done to the kitchen.

