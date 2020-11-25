Advertisement

One person sent to the hospital following rollover

Fargo Rollover
Fargo Rollover(KVLY)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police were called out to a crash just after 9 P.M. Tuesday night near Prairewood Golf Course.

Police say the car appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control.

The vehicle rolled over once hitting and destroying a couple of mailboxes and came to a rest near 78 Prairiewood Drive, South.

Firefighters got the driver out of the car, who was taken by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

