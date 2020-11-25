Advertisement

New name for Woodrow Wilson High School narrowed down to five

Woodrow Wilson High School
Woodrow Wilson High School(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Woodrow Wilson High School in Fargo is one step closer to a new name.

The school board tonight narrowed the list of proposed names to five: Dakota High School, Central High School, Voyageur, Agnes Geelan High School, or Valley High School.

It was decided last month that the name would be changed due to the racist history of the former president.

The name will be decided on December 8.

