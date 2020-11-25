NDSU Men’s Basketball games in Minneapolis canceled

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State Men’s Basketball announced the cancelation of two games scheduled for November 28th and 29th in Minneapolis.

The Bison were scheduled to play Loyola-Marymount and the University of Minnesota.

According to a report from the Minneapolis Star-Tribune the cancelation is due to COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota which will only allow the Gophers to play one team in a three-day span.

NDSU tweeted out Tuesday night hinting there could be other schedule additions in lieu of the canceled games.

Our games in Minneapolis on Sunday and Monday have been canceled. Stay tuned to our Twitter feed and https://t.co/2Nw3tZK2Xe for updates. https://t.co/iI8fnod9QE — NDSU Basketball (@NDSUmbb) November 25, 2020

NDSU will open the season Wednesday, November 25 against Nevada in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Bison will play Nebraska November 28th.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.