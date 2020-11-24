UND Women’s Baksetball cancels season opener at Chicago State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - The University of North Dakota’s women’s basketball team’s scheduled game for Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Chicago State has been canceled.

Based on standard protocols set forth by the NCAA and other authorities to play contests, the program had a positive test resulted in not traveling to Chicago for Wednesday’s scheduled game. Contact tracing is currently being conducted and the results of this tracing will dictate the status of future activities, including Sunday’s game against Marquette scheduled at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

The Chicago State game will not be made up.

