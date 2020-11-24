Advertisement

Supporting families transitioning to stable housing through Home for Good kits

United Way and Bremer Bank(KVLY)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

It’s the week of giving thanks, and United Way and Bremer Bank have teamed up to help 90 families across Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo transition out of homelessness.

They’re packing and distributing Bremer Home for Good kits filled with household essentials like plates, drinking ware, utensils, paper towels, toilet paper, and more.

They say that on a given night in Fargo, over one thousand people experience homelessness; 23% of them are children.

“With the week of thanksgiving, it’s just good timing,” said Andi Burkhart, Consumer Banking Manager Bremer Bank. “It’s a week of being grateful for a lot of different things. With the pandemic going on, any little piece can make a difference.”

