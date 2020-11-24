Advertisement

Sanford Health opens 14 new patient rooms

Another 25 beds are expected to be added in December.
Sanford Health
Sanford Health(Associated Press)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Nov. 24, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health has opened 14 new patient rooms and a support space on the northwest wing of the eighth floor at Sanford Medical Center Fargo.

The new unit began caring for patients on Friday, November 20th.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Sanford Fargo has added 172 total beds to meet the demand for hospital care.

Another 25 beds are expected to be added in December.

