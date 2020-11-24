Restorers remove dangerous Notre Dame cathedral scaffolding

PARIS (AP) — Restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key preliminary work by successfully removing all the perilous roof scaffolding, officials said Tuesday.

The removal of the 200 tons of scaffolding was considered dangerous, with some experts fearing that it could cause more of the Gothic monument to fall down. It was thought that the scaffolding might have melded to the cathedral in the blaze, and be keeping it in place.

Bravo aux équipes d’Europe Echafaudages et de @jarniasgroupe qui ont achevé aujourd’hui le démontage de l’échafaudage pic.twitter.com/Ujis1u8LSD — Cathédrale NotreDame (@notredameparis) November 24, 2020

When the Notre Dame fire broke out on April 15 last year destroying the spire, the cathedral was already under restoration.

The scaffolding previously installed resisted collapse, “but was deformed by the heat of the fire” Notre Dame restoration officials said in a communique.

Soleil resplendissant sur la cathédrale en cette fin du démontage de l’échafaudage sinistré pic.twitter.com/3H4xudIJB4 — Cathédrale NotreDame (@notredameparis) November 18, 2020

