Quiet for most into Thanksgiving

Spotty light snow for Thanksgiving Day
By Hutch Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds west to east. Cooling into the teens north and 20s south.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures return to near average, in the upper-30s. Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday.

THANKSGIVING DAY INTO FRIDAY: Spotty flakes mainly north will be possible on Thanksgiving. Expect breezy and cooler northwest wind with temperatures slipping to highs in the 20s north and low 30s south. 30s continue heading into the weekend. Expect sunny skies on Friday.

SATURDAY: Cold start. Warming unto the 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Chance of a shower overnight.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a cool breeze returning. Cooler temps.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing from west overnight. Temps slipping into 20s with northwest wind under 15.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 21. High: 36.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly cloudy. 100% chance of tasty food and thanks. Low: 23. High: 35.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Low: 20. High: 32.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Warmer. Slight chance of snow late. Low: 22. High: 42.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of a snow shower early, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 24. High: 33.

MONDAY: Chilly with a few clouds. Low: 14. High: 22.

TUESDAY: Continued cool with sunshine. Low: 12. High: 25.

