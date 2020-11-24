Advertisement

North Dakota Supreme Court issues opinion on filling the pending vacancy in the District 8 seat

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(KFYR-TV)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement Tuesday after the North Dakota Supreme Court issued its opinion on the filling of the pending vacancy in the District 8 House of Representatives seat resulting from the tragic death of candidate David Andahl.

“This case involved a question of the governor’s constitutional responsibility in a set of circumstances never before seen in North Dakota. The Supreme Court determined that responsibility is not applicable in this case. While we disagree with the findings, we respect the Court’s opinion and will continue to do our best every day to serve the citizens of North Dakota,” Burgum said.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Ashton Joel Bellefeuille
Woman forced to jump off roof after brutal Moorhead assault
Gierszewski found a card from his grandmother ripped open, with an obscene message on the bottom.
Mail thief opens letter from Grand Forks Man’s grandmother, returns it with obscene message
Fatal crash in Becker County, MN.
Stock graphic
MN State Patrol: Pickup hits the ditch then flies in the air before landing back on road
710 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths in North Dakota

Latest News

justice
Gov. Burgum pardons 24 low-level marijuana offenders
ballot box
Minnesota state board meets to certify election results
News - Noon News November 24 - Part 1
News - Noon News November 24 - Part 1
Mr. Food - Four Layer Pecan Pie - November 24
Mr. Food - Four Layer Pecan Pie - November 24