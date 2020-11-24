Multi-million dollar budget revisions approved for West Fargo Public Schools

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools moved forward with a revised budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

The total budget is changing by more than $10 million.

A large factor into why money is being moved around is because of the COVID pandemic.

Increased supplies for day-to-day operations like more cleaning, demand for technology because of distance and hybrid learning, as well as the need for more staffing accounts for the largest percentage of the revised budget.

Substitutes and temporary salaries account for $1.6 million on their own.

“The intention is to bring on as many educators as we can safely into our buildings to provide supports as teachers are out on quarantine or out sick with COVID,” Levi Bachmeier, WFPS Business Manager, said.

Bachmeier goes on to add that none of this money will be pulled from taxpayers.

The funds are pulled from state aid and from federal grants.

“Our goal is to ensure that our educators have the resources that we need so that our students can receive the best possible education that they can,” Bachmeier said.

The school board voted unanimously to approve the multi-million budget revisions.

Budget Details

