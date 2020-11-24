Advertisement

Minnesota state board meets to certify election results

ballot box
ballot box(wcax)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota’s state canvassing board was to meet Tuesday to certify the state’s election results.

It’s an ordinarily routine task that is drawing closer attention due to President Donald Trump’s efforts to delay it in key states. Joe Biden defeated Trump in Minnesota by more than 230,000 votes, or about 7 percentage points.

Minnesota’s board is made up of Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat, and four judges. Three of the four were appointed by Democratic governors and the fourth by independent former Gov. Jesse Ventura.

