Krabbenhoft, Sanford Health agree to part ways

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Board of Trustees for Sanford Health has announced that the company and longtime CEO, Kelby Krabbenhoft, have mutually agree to part ways.

The Board recognizes Krabbenhoft’s contributions to Sanford over his long tenure.

Krabbenhoft assumed the role of president and CEO in 1996 and built the organization from a community hospital into the largest rural non-profit health system in the country, which spans 26 states and 10 countries.

“Kelby’s impact on the organization and the communities it serves will be felt for generations to come,” said Brent Teiken, Board Chair.

The Board of Trustees is appointing Bill Gassen president and CEO of Sanford Health.

Bill has been with the organization since 2012, most recently serving as chief administrative officer.

His appointment is effective immediately.

Krabbenhoft recently said in an email last week that he would not be wearing a mask because he considered it a symbolic gesture.

He had caught COVID-19 and considered himself immune.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.