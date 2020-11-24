Advertisement

Jamestown Regional Medical Center wants public to name its newest COVID-fighting robot

The suspect was taken to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries from...
The suspect was taken to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries from the shooting. (KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Regional Medical Center has a new COVID-fighting robot and wants the public’s help to name it.

The hospital says the robot pulses environmentally-friendly xenon ultraviolet (UV) light and destroys microscopic bacteria, viruses, or other microorganisms. It is 99.9% effective in enhancing environmental cleanliness by destroying hard-to-kill superbugs in hard-to-clean places.

In 2018, the community helped pay for the first robot by donating $100,000 as part of the Giving Hearts Day fundraiser. The first robot was named R.O.S.I.E., which stands for “Robot Offering Safe Ideal Environment.”

You can submit name suggestions until December 4th by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Ashton Joel Bellefeuille
Woman forced to jump off roof after brutal Moorhead assault
Fatal crash in Becker County, MN.
Gierszewski found a card from his grandmother ripped open, with an obscene message on the bottom.
Mail thief opens letter from Grand Forks Man’s grandmother, returns it with obscene message
Stock graphic
MN State Patrol: Pickup hits the ditch then flies in the air before landing back on road
710 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths in North Dakota

Latest News

News - Sanford Doctor On Holidays And Schools
News - Sanford Doctor On Holidays And Schools
News - 4:00PM News November 24 - Part 1
News - 4:00PM News November 24 - Part 1
Weather - 4:00PM Weather - November 24
Weather - 4:00PM Weather - November 24
News - MN Healthcare Workers Debut "Fight COVID" Campaign
News - MN Healthcare Workers Debut "Fight COVID" Campaign
News - 4:00PM News November 24 - Part 2
News - 4:00PM News November 24 - Part 2