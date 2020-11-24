Jamestown Regional Medical Center wants public to name its newest COVID-fighting robot

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Regional Medical Center has a new COVID-fighting robot and wants the public’s help to name it.

The hospital says the robot pulses environmentally-friendly xenon ultraviolet (UV) light and destroys microscopic bacteria, viruses, or other microorganisms. It is 99.9% effective in enhancing environmental cleanliness by destroying hard-to-kill superbugs in hard-to-clean places.

In 2018, the community helped pay for the first robot by donating $100,000 as part of the Giving Hearts Day fundraiser. The first robot was named R.O.S.I.E., which stands for “Robot Offering Safe Ideal Environment.”



