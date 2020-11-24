Important dates for renewing drivers license

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like you to keep some important dates in mind if you have to renew your drivers license.

Driver licenses that expired in July, August, September, or October 2020 must be renewed no later than Nov. 30, 2020. Licenses that expire in November and December 2020 must be renewed no later than Dec. 31, 2020.

NDDOT continues to provide driver’s license and motor vehicle services by appointment only. No walk-in services are available at this time.

Customers need to schedule an appointment ahead of time by visiting our website at dot.nd.gov to complete an online request or by calling 1-855-633-6835.

