Group of parents and school staff ask to address “Return to Learn” plan at school board meeting, members turned away

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There was tension at the West Fargo School Board meeting.

Several members of a group, including parents and school staff, came out to the school board meeting to address concerns about returning to the classroom following Thanksgiving given the current COVID-19 rates for the region.

When they went to sign up to speak, everyone was turned away. Members sought out Valley News Live for help.

Members of the group are pleading with school leaders to wait to send students back to the classroom following the holidays for the safety of students, staff, and the community.

“I just think four days (in the classroom) is just crazy around the holidays,” West Fargo parent Jessica Domitrovich said. “Just wait till we come back from Christmas break, even maybe two weeks after break just to make sure we don’t have any more spikes because our medical system can’t handle it.”

The guidelines to participate at the school board meeting do say that to speak about a subject, it must be a topic already on the agenda.

The topic of the “Return to Learn” plan was not on Monday’s agenda. This is part of Domitrovich’s concern.

“I asked why it wasn’t on the agenda,” Domitrovich said. “We are in the middle of a global pandemic.”

Superintendent Beth Slette did address that several families and staff members have come forward to express COVID-related concerns.

Superintendent Slette says they do take these comments into consideration, going on to say there will be a meeting Tuesday with health leaders and their committee where they will discuss returning to the classroom after Thanksgiving Break.

The group of parents and school staff is still hoping to speak about their concerns at the next school board meeting.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.