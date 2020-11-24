Gov. Walz outlines economic relief for hospitality industry

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Small businesses in the hospitality industry and their workers are the focus of economic relief put forward by Gov. Tim Walz.

In a press release, the governor says restaurants and bars are bearing the brunt of the burden from COVID-19 restrictions and he knows they need help.

That’s why his administration is proposing a few economic opportunities for them like an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits and a one-time $500 payment for struggling families.

The governor also says he want to impose eviction moratoriums on small businesses so they aren’t forced out of their spaces and he hopes to waive state and regulatory fees.

The release also says the administration would like to establish a one-time grant for restaurants that feed healthcare workers, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities. The governor also wants to establish a tax credit for businesses that donate food that would otherwise be thrown out.

“Our small businesses and the Minnesotans whose livelihoods depend on them are bearing a huge weight for the good of their entire community. As cases skyrocket and hospital capacity is pushed to the brink, our small businesses should not have to bear the financial consequences alone. We’re in this together,” said Governor Walz. “I am committed to turning over every stone to find funding that will help make sure our businesses stay afloat, our workers are supported, and our families can put food on the table.”

