Advertisement

Gov. Walz outlines economic relief for hospitality industry

MN Gov. Walz is proposing multiple financial incentives to get small businesses back on track.
MN Gov. Walz is proposing multiple financial incentives to get small businesses back on track.(Office of Gov. Tim Walz)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Small businesses in the hospitality industry and their workers are the focus of economic relief put forward by Gov. Tim Walz.

In a press release, the governor says restaurants and bars are bearing the brunt of the burden from COVID-19 restrictions and he knows they need help.

That’s why his administration is proposing a few economic opportunities for them like an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits and a one-time $500 payment for struggling families.

The governor also says he want to impose eviction moratoriums on small businesses so they aren’t forced out of their spaces and he hopes to waive state and regulatory fees.

The release also says the administration would like to establish a one-time grant for restaurants that feed healthcare workers, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities. The governor also wants to establish a tax credit for businesses that donate food that would otherwise be thrown out.

“Our small businesses and the Minnesotans whose livelihoods depend on them are bearing a huge weight for the good of their entire community. As cases skyrocket and hospital capacity is pushed to the brink, our small businesses should not have to bear the financial consequences alone. We’re in this together,” said Governor Walz. “I am committed to turning over every stone to find funding that will help make sure our businesses stay afloat, our workers are supported, and our families can put food on the table.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Ashton Joel Bellefeuille
Woman forced to jump off roof after brutal Moorhead assault
Gierszewski found a card from his grandmother ripped open, with an obscene message on the bottom.
Mail thief opens letter from Grand Forks Man’s grandmother, returns it with obscene message
Fatal crash in Becker County, MN.
Stock graphic
MN State Patrol: Pickup hits the ditch then flies in the air before landing back on road
Semi Rollover
Rollover semi crash on I-94

Latest News

Sanford Health
Sanford Health opens 14 new patient rooms
One local group is upset after they were told they couldn't voice their concern at a West Fargo...
News - WFPS Parents and Staff Refused Permission to Speak at Meeting
Weather - Valley Today Weather - November 24
Weather - Valley Today Weather - November 24
Sports - 1000PM Sports Nov 23
Sports - UND tops NCHC preseason poll