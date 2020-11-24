Gov. Burgum pardons 24 low-level marijuana offenders

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has pardoned 24 people convicted of low-level marijuana crimes, in the second wave under a new policy that gives former pot offenders a second chance.

The policy adopted last year allows people with low-level marijuana convictions petition to have their records wiped clean if they avoid unlawful behavior for five years. The pardons erase the convictions as if they never occurred and records are shielded from public view.

Burgum pardoned 16 people earlier this year. Burgum and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem both supported the change, which brings North Dakota in line with some other states.

