Fatal crash in Becker County, MN.

By Mike Morken
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(AP) - One person has died in a crash between a pickup and a semi on Highway 10 in Becker County. The Minnesota Highway Patrol reports that it happened around 3:30 Monday afternoon near Lake Park. Investigators say that the 75 year old driver of the pickup was heading northbound, was stopped and waiting to cross the highway. When he began crossing, he was hit by the eastbound tractor trailer. The victims name has not been released, but authorities say he was from Lake Park. The driver of the semi, 46 year old Duane Klinkner from Staples, Minnesota was not hurt.

