Anytime Fitness in Moorhead not included in gyms suffering from four week closure

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many gyms across the state of Minnesota are having to make hard decisions when it comes to their business because of the four-week closure being in effect.

Minneapolis-based Alchemy 365 has now shuttered two of its seven fitness studios and plans to sell off excess equipment in a Black Friday sale.

Valley News Live made a call to Anytime Fitness in Moorhead to see if they are facing this difficult challenge.

A representative at the gym said they are not planning to sell any of their equipment on Black Friday or in general.

The representative states that they have seen more membership sign-ups in the past few weeks.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.