1,019 new Covid cases, 37 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,019 new cases of COVID-19 along with 37 more deaths in the state.

In total, 883 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 341 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 13.27 percent.

There are now 8,907 active cases in North Dakota, with 289 patients hospitalized.

