Woman forced to jump off roof after brutal Moorhead assault

MOORHEAD, M.N. (KVLY) (Valley News Live) - A local teen is facing a laundry list of charges after a brutal assault in south Moorhead last week.

18-year-old Ashton Joel Bellefeuille is charged with second degree attempted murder, first degree assault, second degree assault and third degree assault.

Court documents say officers were called to the 1900 block of 18th Ave. S. in Moorhead just after 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 19 after multiple callers reported an ongoing disturbance in an apartment building and reported a woman had jumped off the roof of the complex. When officers arrived they saw two women with significant injuries.

Officers continued their interviews with both women once at the hospital. Court documents refer to the women as Victim One and Victim Two. For clarity, Valley News Live will do the same.

Victim Two told officers that after a verbal argument, she and the Victim One were assaulted by Bellefeuille with a knife, screw driver and a stick. Officers noted injuries all over Victim Two, as well as a neck brace and one of her eyes was swollen shut.

Victim Two told officers she and Victim One are in a romantic relationship. She told officers they were arguing with Bellefeuille on Nov. 19, and say he ended up striking Victim Two in the face before also assaulting Victim One. Victim Two told investigators Bellefeuille stabbed her in the side of the head with a screwdriver.

A notification was soon sent out to all local law enforcement agencies in hopes of locating Bellefeuille. Fargo Police noted they had recently dealt with Bellefeuille. He was located in a south Fargo home, where documents say Bellefeuille had tried to alter his appearance by cutting his hair. Officers say Bellefeuille did not have shoes on and had frostbite on his feet. Bellefeuille was taken to a hospital before being transferred to jail. Documents say he refused to give a statement to officers.

Documents say officers attempted to talk with Victim One the following day, however she had just gotten out of surgery and was not conscious. Officers noted her eye was sewn shut.

Victim One later told officers on Nov. 19 she was concerned for her girlfriend’s safety and attempted to retrieve a broken knife she had in her purse. However, Victim One says Bellefeuille immediately took it from her and cut her neck and stabbed her in the left eye.

Documents say Victim Two was able to flee the apartment, while Victim One was forced to jump off the roof. Another surgery was planned for Victim One today, Nov. 23.

If convicted, Bellefeuille could face over 50 years in prison.

