West Fargo apartment grease fire causes $15,000 in damages

Fire truck graphic.
Fire truck graphic.(Source: AP)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A grease fire at an apartment building heavily damaged the unit and left one person with burns.

The West Fargo Fire Department says it happened around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 in the 3100 block of 7th St. E.

When crews arrived, they noticed water coming from the unit. Firefighters later learned someone cooking on the stove accidentally ignited a grease fire and tried to take the hot pan and oil off the stove, but that spread the fire.

Fire crews say the apartment unit had sprinklers that went off and put out the flames.

The person cooking had a minor burn on their hand that was treated on scene.

The apartment’s living room, kitchen and dinning room were damaged, damage estimates are around $15,000.

