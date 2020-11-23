Vikings place Adam Thielen on Reserve/COVID-19 List
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday they have placed wide receiver Adam Thielen on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
The list category was created this year for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person.
Per NFL-NFLPA policy clubs cannot comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status.
Thielen, a Detroit Lakes native, leads the team in receiving touchdowns (11) and receptions (49).
The Vikings are scheduled to host Carolina Sunday, November 29.
