Vikings place Adam Thielen on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(ap)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday they have placed wide receiver Adam Thielen on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The list category was created this year for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person.

Per NFL-NFLPA policy clubs cannot comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status.

Thielen, a Detroit Lakes native, leads the team in receiving touchdowns (11) and receptions (49).

The Vikings are scheduled to host Carolina Sunday, November 29.

