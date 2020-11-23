Vikings place Adam Thielen on Reserve/COVID-19 List

EAGAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday they have placed wide receiver Adam Thielen on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The list category was created this year for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person.

Per NFL-NFLPA policy clubs cannot comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status.

Thielen, a Detroit Lakes native, leads the team in receiving touchdowns (11) and receptions (49).

The Vikings are scheduled to host Carolina Sunday, November 29.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.