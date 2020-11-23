Advertisement

Unsettled Weather Into Tuesday: Rain/Mix/Snow

Be ready for some areas to get wintry driving conditions by Tuesday morning
By Hutch Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: There will be increasing wind and clouds into the overnight, with areas of light rain, and then a wintry mix developing over the Red River Valley after midnight. Some slick roads and sidewalks will be likely by morning with light snow accumulation in NW Minnesota.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures return to near average, in the upper-30s. Chance of some mixed showers, mainly north and east on Tuesday - mainly east of the Red River Valley, with highs in the upper-30s. Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday. Some slick roads will be possible early. Snowfall up to an inch or so near the international border.

THANKSGIVING DAY INTO FRIDAY: Expect breezy and cooler northwest wind with temperatures slipping to highs in the 20s north and low 30s south. Cool but dry the way it looks. 30s continue heading into the weekend. Expect sunny skies on Friday.

SATURDAY: Cold start. Warming unto the 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Chance of a shower overnight.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a cool breeze returning. Cooler temps.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers of light rain or rain/snow mix after midnight. Some slick spots. Breezy/gusty south wind. Temperatures falling to low 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and mix, mainly east. Low: 30. High: 35.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 21. High: 36.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly cloudy. 100% chance of tasty food and thanks. Low: 23. High: 38.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Low: 20. High: 35.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Warmer. Slight chance of snow late. Low: 22. High: 42.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of a snow shower early, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 24. High: 33.

MONDAY: Chilly with a few clouds. Low: 14. High: 28.

