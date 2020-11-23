Truck reported stolen in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji Police is looking for a truck that was reported stolen.

It happened on November 17th in the 2300 block of Paul Banyan Dr. NW. The police describe the vehicle as a 2014 White GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with Minnesota license plates that says 267LFY. The photo attached is not of the actual vehicle, but it’s a representation of it.

If you have any information, call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111 opt 2.

